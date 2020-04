Vivien Ramsay

Hi-brief In White

$98.00 $73.50

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply

High-rise boy brief from Vivien Ramsay. Soft, breathable cotton and silk jersey. Elastic waistband with jacquard knit logo text. Double-layered front panel. Low-cut elasticized leg opening. Full seat coverage. • Cotton-Silk Blend • 80% cotton, 20% silk • Machine wash • Made in the Philippines