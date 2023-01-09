Hey Dewy

Wireless Rechargeable Portable Cool Mist Humidifier

WIRELESS AND RECHARGEABLE, simply use the included 5 ft. USB cord to connect to a power source, then unplug for wireless use. It’s lightweight and portable and can keep up with your mobile lifestyle, whether you are working from home or in the office, at your nightstand while you’re sleeping, or even in the cup holder of your car while you commute. Easily take it with you as you travel to your next destination or stay at the hotel. COMBAT DRYNESS – dermatologists and aestheticians agree, humidifiers help soothe dry skin, dry sinuses, bloody noses, and cracked lips which are often caused by dry indoor air. Better than hot facial steamers (which can actually dry out the skin), humidifiers are vitally important to stay hydrated throughout the day in order to increase skin moisture. UP TO 8-HOUR COOL MIST on a single charge, long enough to run throughout the work day, overnight at your bedside, or on-the-go when traveling. It also has an intermittent option if you wish to break up the mist flow and extend its capacity. ULTRASONIC WAVE TECHNOLOGY for whisper quiet, efficient cool mist control along with a SOFT EVENING LED illumination for spa-like experience - easily turn it on or off along with the mist. It’s so quiet, you won’t even know it’s there, but will experience the positive benefits to your skin, sinuses and hair. MAKES THE PERFECT, THOUGHTFUL GIFT for other moms, co-workers, teachers and family, and communicates how much you value health and wellness. Its PREMIUM MATTE FINISH with soft-touch feel and secure grip silicone base gives it an elevated and luxurious experience that everyone will appreciate.