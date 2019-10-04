Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Hershey's
Hershey’s Halloween Candy Assortment, Jolly Rancher & Twizzlers, 165 Pieces
$8.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
More from Hershey’s
Hershey's
Hershey's, Halloween Chocolate Snack Size Assortment
$19.54
from
Walmart
BUY
Hershey's
Hershey's, Halloween Miniatures
$19.54
from
Walmart
BUY
Hershey's
Halloween Monster Kisses
$3.59
from
Target
BUY
Hershey's
Hershey's Valentine's Day Molten Lava Kisses - 9oz
$3.59
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted