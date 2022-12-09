Gant

Herringbone Overcoat

£450.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gant

Crafted from an Italian wool blend with boucle yarns, this coat is tailored in a classic herringbone style. Designed for an exaggerated and oversized silhouette, it has shoulder pads and a large lapel and collar. Fully lined, further details include flap pockets, a single-button closure at the front and a high back slit. Material: Shell - Wool 51%, Polyamide 31%, Alpaca Wool 5% Mohair 5%, Polyester 5%, Viscose 3%, Back Lining - Viscose 100%, Sleeve Lining - Viscose 100% Item No. 4751085-210