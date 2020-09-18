Heroine Sport

Pink Mixed Metal H Face Mask Set

$36.00 $27.00

Buy Now Review It

At Olivela

Why We Love It Fashion meets function is this set of metallic face masks boasting a breathable, moisture-wicking design with four-way stretch and a gentle mesh lining. Includes three masks 80% polyester, 20% spandex Hand wash. Made in the USA. Please note, these masks are not substitute for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment. In instances where medical-grade PPE is required, please consult a healthcare professional.