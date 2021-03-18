Goodthreads

Heritage Fleece Drawstring Shorts

$25.90

Buy Now Review It

87% Cotton, 13% Polyester Imported Drawstring closure Machine Wash This casual short with an elasticized waistband and a drawstring is as easy to wear as it is stylish Our fleece is plush, cozy, and cloud-like. Whether garment dyed, heathered, or nepped, it is soon to become the piece you reach for over and over again From our hand-selected fabrics to our wide range of fits, you can rely on Goodthreads to be effortless, stylish, and crafted with care An Amazon brand - This casual short with an elasticized waistband and a drawstring is as easy to wear as it is stylish From our hand-selected fabrics to our wide range of fits, you can rely on Goodthreads to be effortless, stylish, and crafted with care.