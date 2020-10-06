United States
Levi's
Heritage Corduroy Trucker Jacket
£120.00
At Levi's
An homage to our iconic 1953 Type II Trucker. Features classic detailing such as front pleats and patch pockets. Crafted from plush corduroy for an ultra-cozy feel. A blank canvas for self-expression that can be passed down for generations Levis branded metal buttons and tapered V stitches make it instantly recognizable This iconic essential truly looks good on everyone. even when sized up or down