Thousand
Heritage Bike Helmet
$89.00
At Thousand
Designed for urban city riding, the minimalist Heritage bike helmets are our original collection, inspired by the simplicity of vintage moto lids and the heritage colorways of the 50s and 60s.
Reviews
“
Better than expected.
"
Anonymous
The quality of this helmet was even better than the pictures showed. Clasp is great. Discreet hole for locking helmet is well thought out and implemented. Order was received, processed, and shipped same day. Helmet arrived 3 days ahead of tracking estimate. Extremely happy.