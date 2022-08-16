Rug Addiction

Heraz Rug

$169.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rug Addiction

AS SEEN ON THE BLOCK Showcasing intricate detailing and craftsmanship, Heraz is truly a stunning collection. Heraz offers a timeless elegance with its traditional design and rich earthy hues. Crafted in Turkey by skilled Artisans, Heraz has been woven from soft space dyed polyester and power-loomed for a silky-soft, durable pile. Features: Material: Space Dyed Polyester Pile Pile Height: 6CM Construction: Power Loomed Origin: Made in Turkey IMPORTANT TIP: We recommend that an anti-slip pad such as Total Grip is used underneath rugs to prevent slippage between the rug and the surface it is placed on. Please note: Allow for a slight variation of colours depending on monitor settings. This item cannot be delivered to a PO Box, only to a street address.