Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
THEMOIRè
Hera Vegan Nappa Black
£220.00
Buy Now
Review It
At THEMOIRè
Shoulder bag Nappa eco-leather Top magnetic closure Lining 100% recycled materials Made in Italy
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
100% Sf Tote
BUY
$18.00
Everlane
promoted
Telfar
Telfar Small Shopping Tote
BUY
$280.00
Rebag
Coach
Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
BUY
$158.19
$165.92
Amazon
Coach
Katy Satchel
BUY
$158.64
$168.40
Amazon
More from Top Handle
Everlane
100% Sf Tote
BUY
$18.00
Everlane
promoted
Telfar
Telfar Small Shopping Tote
BUY
$280.00
Rebag
THEMOIRè
Hera Vegan Nappa Black
BUY
£220.00
THEMOIRè
Coach
Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
BUY
$158.19
$165.92
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted