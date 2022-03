BaubleBar

Hera Bracelet

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At BaubleBar

BAUBLEBAR FINE COLLECTION: As seen on Jennifer Lopez. A paperclip chain is the perfect addition to any layering ensemble. So we shortened our best-selling Hera Necklace into a made to be stacked bracelet. SHOP THE ENTIRE HERA COLLECTION HERE SHOP THE ENTIRE FINE COLLECTION HERE