JOHANNA TRESIERRA

Hepburn Wooden Handpainted Vase

$250.00

Buy Now Review It

At Stitch Lab Marketplace

With a charming midcentury design, this vase is made of 100% solid Pumaquiro wood from Peru. Handpainted by a local artist, this sustainable piece is part of a unique exclusive edition for Stitch Lab Home. Walnut Brown Material: Pumaquiro Wood For dry flowers only, do not fill with water 11.02" H, 5.90" diameter