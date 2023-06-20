University of Queensland Press

Henry Hamlet’s Heart By Rhiannon Wilde

A sparkling queer YA romance set in Brisbane, Henry Hamlet's Heart follows one guy and his sometimes hilarious, sometimes heartbreaking journey to love. I'm losing it because I kissed you / Because I kissed you I might lose you. Henry Hamlet doesn't know what he wants after school ends. It's his last semester of year twelve and all he's sure of is his uncanny ability to make situations awkward. Luckily, he can always hide behind his enigmatic best friend, Len. They've been friends since forever, but where Len is mysterious, Henry is clumsy; where Len is a heart-throb, Henry is a neurotic mess. Somehow it's always worked. That is, until Henry falls. Hard. For the last person he imagined. From an exciting debut author comes this passionate story of growing up, letting go, and learning how to love.