Madewell
Henley Sweater Midi Dress
$138.00$64.19
For those days when you have to go out but want to stay in, reach for your fave cozy henley tee—now in dress form (!). Crafted from a recycled blend of responsibly-sourced wool, this body-skimming midi dress has long sleeves and a functional button placket. Falls 43 1/4" from high point of shoulder (based on size M). 38% viscose/35% recycled nylon/22% wool/5% alpaca. Do Well: this style uses RWS-certified wool from farms that take a progressive approach to managing their land and caring for their sheep. Hand wash. Import. NI679