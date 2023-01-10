Madewell

Henley Sweater Midi Dress

$138.00 $64.19

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

For those days when you have to go out but want to stay in, reach for your fave cozy henley tee—now in dress form (!). Crafted from a recycled blend of responsibly-sourced wool, this body-skimming midi dress has long sleeves and a functional button placket. Falls 43 1/4" from high point of shoulder (based on size M). 38% viscose/35% recycled nylon/22% wool/5% alpaca. Do Well: this style uses RWS-certified wool from farms that take a progressive approach to managing their land and caring for their sheep. Hand wash. Import. NI679