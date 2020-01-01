Skip navigation!
Shoes
Boots
Topshop
Henley High Ankle Boots
$170.00
At Topshop
These high ankle boots with a shiny block heel are western-inspired and stylish. Make a statement with black skinny jeans and a bold top. Heel height is approximately 4". Upper: Leather. Specialist clean only.
Ankle Boots Are The Season's Must Purchase
by
Rebekkah Easley
Tecnica
10 Classic Moon
$100.00
from
Zappos
Dôen
Bowery Boot
$278.00
from
Dôen
Oh Hey Girl
Various Coloured Knee High Patent Boots*
£90.00
from
Oh Hey Girl
Hunter
Shadow Print Chelsea Boot
$135.00
from
Hunter
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
Topshop
Utility Pocket Boiler Suit
£55.00
from
Topshop
Topshop
Stand Out Waterfall Dress By Boutique
£95.00
£30.00
from
Topshop
Born
Block Heel Bootie
$129.95
from
Zappos
Dolce Vita
Sonni Snakeskin Print Boots
$141.95
from
Zappos
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
