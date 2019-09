The Good Patch

Hemp-infused Nite Nite Patch

When the insomnia struggle is all too real, we love using The Good Patch's Hemp-infused Nite Nite Patch. Discreet and transdermal, this natural sleep aid is powered by 15 milligrams of premium hemp and melatonin to help you catch some Zzzs. Place it on your wrist for the most optimal delivery system. Key Ingredients: Melatonin: sleep aid. Hemp: helps alleviate symptoms of anxiety and insomnia. Key Benefits: Promotes relaxation. Promotes a deeper sleep.