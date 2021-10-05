Maison Tess.

Hemp Cotton Blanket

C$275.00

Buy Now Review It

At Maison Tess.

Just as breezy as linen, our Hemp Cotton blanket is a seasonless gem. In our efforts to become more sustainable, our Hemp Cotton is made with 27% hemp, which demands less water in its growth process than cotton. With its rose undertone, Carnal is an easy to pair colour that will carry away a wind of romance to any setting. MATERIAL 73% cotton and 27% hemp. Adapts to body’s temperature. Absorbs moisture. Environmentally responsible OEKO-TEX® certified. Hypoallergenic. Our products are dyed using cruelty free dyes.