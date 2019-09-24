First Aid Beauty

Hello Fab Coconut Micellar Makeup Melter

A gentle, yet effective makeup remover with coconut water, coconut oil, and sodium hyaluronate to melt away even the most stubborn makeup and leave skin hydrated, conditioned, and smoothed. Solutions for:- Dryness- Redness- Dullness and uneven textureIf you want to know more This soft, gel-textured makeup remover has a micellar base that melts away stubborn layers of the heaviest makeup, including waterproof and long-wear types. The gentle formulation is ophthalmology-tested, so while its tough on makeup, it is safe to use around the eyeseven for contact lens wearers! It contains nourishing coconut water, coconut oil, sodium hyaluronate, and goji berry to leave skin feeling soft, nourished, and smooth, never tight or dry with no greasy after-feel. What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:This product is ophthalmology tested, allergy tested, suitable for all skin types, even sensitive, vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without drying alcohol, gluten, nuts, nano, soy, and parthenolide.Research results:In a consumer perception test completed by 32 participants, after 4 weeks of use:- 97% found it gentle and non-irritating- 97% found it melted away dirt, oil, and makeupFirst Aid Beauty provides everyday essentials and targeted skincare solutions that deliver immediate relief, lasting results, and feel-good textures. Their products are formulated with only clean, skin-loving ingredients that are carefully selected so you dont have to worry about whats in (and not in) your skincare products. There are over 1,300 ingredients on FABs no-no list, including artificial colorants and artificial fragrances, parabens, ethanol, ethyl alcohol, denatured alcohol, methanol, n-butyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, sd alcohol, lanolin, propylene glycol, phthalates, mineral oil, petrolatum, formaldehydes, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban, talc, and sulfates.