Helix

Helix Midnight Luxe | Premium Medium Mattress Pressure Relief

$2049.00 $1849.00

Buy Now Review It

At Helix

LUXE Upgrade Features Helix Luxe is our premium line of mattresses. These upgraded mattresses take your sleep to a whole new level and are CertiPUR-US® certified, meaning they’re guaranteed to have no harmful chemicals. In addition to our signature feel and support options to match your sleep needs, we’ve added a few enhanced features and options. Zoned Lumbar Support Coils Zoning technology to provide a softer feel under your shoulders and firmer under your hips to help cradle your body and align your spine. Featuring best in class edge support. Premium Quilted Pillow Top Provides advanced comfort and that hotel top layer feel you love, with a smooth touch for next level sleep bliss and ultra cool technology. Hypoallergenic Cooling Cover Options Pick which best suits your needs: a breathable and moisture-wicking TENCEL™ cover or GlacioTex Cooling Cover, made with fibers with high thermal conductivity for rapid heat dissipation.