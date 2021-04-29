Novogratz

Helix Bar Cart

$99.99 $57.99

From the living room to the kitchen and beyond, the cart is a great addition to your home. Made of powder-coated metal, the trendy gold finish looks great and can easily be cleaned with a damp cloth. Featuring a minimalistic style, the cart has 3 large shelves to hold snacks, silverware, cleaning supplies, or books. Each shelf has 3 wraps around bars to keep your items in place. This lightweight cart can easily roll from room to room on the 4 castors, 2 of which lock into place. The cart ships flat to your door and requires minimal assembly.