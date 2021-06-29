GHD

Helios Professional Hairdryer

$290.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: This powerful hair dryer has been designed with speed in mind. The professionally designed contoured nozzle creates powerful, yet highly concentrated airflow travelling at 120kmh to drastically speed up your styling routine. The ergonomically balanced hair dryer boasts bespoke acoustic system technology that ensures low sound levels whilst you style. Key ingredients: Aeroprecis™: unique technology that enables intuitive styling and more precision for salon worthy results. Pair it with: ghd Heat Protect Spray ghd Final Shine Spray ghd Smooth & Finish Serum