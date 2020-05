Aeron-Moss

Helen Wide Leg Capri Pants

$408.00

At The Frankie Shop

Helen Wide Leg Capri Pants by Aeron- Moss $408.00 Faux Leather Long Trouser Shorts Super Soft Feel Wide Leg. Belt Loops Elastic Waist at Back Front Seam Detailing Side Pockets Zip & Button Closure Unlined 45% PU, 33% Viscose 17% Poly, 5% Other Fibers Dry Clean By Aeron. Made in Hungary