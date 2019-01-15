Search
Zara

Heeled Animal Print Boots

$229.00
At Zara
Brown heeled boots. Mock croc animal print exterior. Inner side zipper. Lined heels.Heel height: 3.3 inches (8.3 cm)
Featured in 2 stories
The Mega-Guide To R29's Best Boot Picks
by Ray Lowe
Mock Croc Is The 2019 Alternative To Leopard Print
by Eliza Huber