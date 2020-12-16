Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Urban Outfitters
Hedgehog Phone Stand
$15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Let this little hedgehog pal hang onto your tech with a cuter-than-ever look in this resin stand.
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Cable Bite
$6.00
$5.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Riki
Cutie Portable Lighted Mirror
$55.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Tile
Tile Mate With Replaceable Battery
$24.99
$19.23
from
Amazon
BUY
Tile
Tile Combo Pack - Key Finder. Phone Finder.
$59.99
$40.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Lily Crossbody Bag
$39.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Reid Side Table Convertible Sofa
$749.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Golden Girls 1000 Piece Puzzle
$22.00
$20.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Hedgehog Phone Stand
$15.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
sensyne
10'' Ring Light With 50'' Extendable Tripod Stand
$38.99
from
Amazon
BUY
REIDEA
Electronic Candle Lighter
$22.98
from
Amazon
BUY
PodSkinz
Podskinz Airpods Case Protective Silicone Cover
$4.95
from
Amazon
BUY
promoted
Dyson
Pure Humidify+cool™
$799.99
from
Dyson
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted