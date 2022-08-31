Retrofete

Heather Sequin Mini Dress

At Farfetch

Retrofete Heather sequin-embellished off-shoulder minidress New York-based brand Retrofête produces eye-catching collections fuelled by bold silhouettes with a disco-inspired aesthetic. Showcasing their signature traits, this Heather minidress from their AW22 boasts a hand-stitched shimmering sequin construction, whilst the strapless silhouette is created with a supportive boned bodice. Highlights fuchsia pink sequin embellishment square neck sleeveless concealed side zip fastening boned bodice fitted waistline Composition Viscose 100% Washing instructions Dry Clean Only Brand style ID: SS202746 Wearing The model is 1.77 m wearing size S