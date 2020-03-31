Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Eberjey
Heather Cropped Pants
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Lightweight jersey Drawstring waistband Gathered ankles Shell: 50% cotton/50% polyester Hand wash Imported, Peru Style #EBERJ41733
Need a few alternatives?
Refinery29
Elsa Eco-vero Wide Leg Pant
$49.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Skims
Cozy Knit Pant
$88.00
from
Skims
BUY
Refinery29
Elsa Eco-vero Wide Leg Pant
£32.28
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Refinery29
Elsa Eco-vero Wide Leg Pant
£32.28
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Eberjey
Eberjey
Heather Slouchy Top
$69.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Eberjey
Finkley Knotted Jumpsuit
C$220.00
from
Indigo
BUY
Eberjey
The Long Sleeve Short Boxed Pajama Set
$135.00
$54.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Eberjey
Gisele Slouchy Sleep Set
$132.00
$19.98
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Sleepwear
Lauren Ralph Lauren
3/4 Sleeve Pointed Notch Collar Sleepshirt
$59.00
$35.40
from
Zappos
BUY
Refinery29
Piera Crop Pajama Top
$49.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Everlane
The Washable Silk Pajama Set
$180.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Pour Les Femmes
Belted Organic-cotton Robe
£290.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted