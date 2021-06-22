Haus Laboratories

Heat Spell Bronzer Duo

$26.00 $10.40

Spark the ultimate HEAD RUSH with this pairing of cushion-matte, soft-focus blush and reflective highlighter to reach the peak of creamy payoff. Build your look with a small burst of flirtation or finish strong with fully explosive passion. KINDRED PIGMENTS The blendable formulas of the complementary blush and highlighter were crafted in our labs with sunflower seed oil to melt into each other seamlessly for the ultimate color connection. Highlighters work to bring out a richer hue in the blushes for an explosive finish. REACH YOUR COLOR PEAK Each blush shade provides superior color-true coverage and a blurring, soft focus finish for smooth, creamy application, and weightless wear. SPARK YOUR PASSION Each highlighter absorbs and reflects light to deliver an ultra-luminous glow with a sensually silky texture that melts into skin. HEAD RUSH BLUSH + HIGHLIGHTER DUOS come in: BOUQUET / RIBBON Warm Pink Peony / Pale Pink With Gold Pearl UNTAMED / INTOXICATE Warm Coral Peach / Peach With Gold Pearl FLIRT / FLING Warm Dusty Peach / Pink With Peach + SIlver Pearl ROCK ’N’ ROSE / ALL NIGHT Cool Bright PInk / Pale Peach With Pink Pearl PLEASER / TEASE Warm Terracotta / Terracotta With Gold Pearl PROVOKE / REVENGE Cool Plum Rose / Gold With Pink + Gold Pearl CHERUB / ANGELIQUE Cool Pink Mauve / Icy Pink With SIlver Pearl BLURRING CUSHION MATTE BUILDABLE CRUELTY-FREE VEGAN 11 g / 0.38 oz.