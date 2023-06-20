Hachette Book Group

Heartstopper: Volume 1

Booktopia Comments Explore more of our favourite young adult reads, plus free shipping when you buy 3 or more selected titles*, here. *Ts & Cs apply. Product Description Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. An LGBT+ graphic novel about life, love, and everything that happens in between - for fans of THE ART OF BEING NORMAL, Holly Bourne and LOVE, SIMON. Charlie and Nick are at the same school, but they've never met ... until one day when they're made to sit together. They quickly become friends, and soon Charlie is falling hard for Nick, even though he doesn't think he has a chance. But love works in surprising ways, and Nick is more interested in Charlie than either of them realised. HEARTSTOPPER is about love, friendship, loyalty and mental illness. It encompasses all the small stories of Nick and Charlie's lives that together make up something larger, which speaks to all of us. This is the first volume of HEARTSTOPPER, with more to come. About the Author Alice Oseman was born in 1994 in Kent. She secured her first publishing deal at 17 and has gone on to write three YA novels. She is now a full-time writer and illustrator. She can usually be found staring aimlessly at computer screens, questioning the meaninglessness of existence, or doing anything she can to avoid getting an office job. Industry Reviews Beautifully and thoughtfully realized, this series is romantic, heartfelt and ultimately joyful. - The Bookseller