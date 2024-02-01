Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Brooches and Pins
Oradina
Heartburst Pendant Charm
$235.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Oradina
Need a few alternatives?
Gldn
Chili Pepper Charm
BUY
$40.00
Gldn
Local Eclectic
Solid Gold Shell Nature Charm
BUY
$50.00
Local Eclectic
Catbird
Little Star Birthstone Charm
BUY
$108.00
Catbird
Jet Set Candy
Mini Airplane Charm
BUY
$38.00
Jet Set Candy
More from Oradina
Oradina
Open Your Heart Ring
BUY
$215.00
Oradina
More from Brooches and Pins
Gldn
Chili Pepper Charm
BUY
$40.00
Gldn
Local Eclectic
Solid Gold Shell Nature Charm
BUY
$50.00
Local Eclectic
Catbird
Little Star Birthstone Charm
BUY
$108.00
Catbird
Jet Set Candy
Mini Airplane Charm
BUY
$38.00
Jet Set Candy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted