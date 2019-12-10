J. Hannah

Heart Mabé Pearl Pendant

Introducing a new mini edit of pearl pendants, designed from 14k recycled gold + sculptural, unexpectedly bold Mabé pearls. Discovered during last year's travels and named from the type of mollusk in which they’re grown, mabé-gai in Japanese, mabé pearls develop against the inside of the shell with a flat back. This lends them a uniquely pillowy shape with an ethereal opalescence, making for the perfect gift or a refined personal talisman. Heart shaped mabé pearl, bezel set in solid 14k yellow gold and hanging on a 16" or 20" cable chain. Our pearls are sourced ethically from Flores, Indonesia. This piece is produced locally in Los Angeles using 100% recycled gold and silver that is certified by the Responsible Jewelry Council and SCS Global Services to be ethically, environmentally and socially sustainable.