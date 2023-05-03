United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
CLED
Heart Dangling Ring
$170.00$136.00
At CLED
It’s all about charms in various forms, inspired by our earth and surroundings. From glass to metal dangles, fun shapes of charms are presented in this new collection. • Sold individually • Materials: Sterling Silver or 24K Gold Plated Brass • Eco Gem 20 mm x 12 mm • Upcycled Eco Gem repurposed from discarded glass bottles • Handmade in Los Angeles • Please allow 1-2 weeks for shipping as all pieces are made to order Please note each piece is individually handmade so size and color may slightly vary from the featured images.