CLED
Heart Dangling Earrings
$180.00$144.00
It’s all about charms in various forms, inspired by our earth and surroundings. From glass to metal dangles, fun shapes of charms are presented in this new collection. • Sold as a pair • Materials: Sterling Silver or Gold Vermeil • Hoop Diameter 0.5 in | 1.2 cm • Charm 0.6 - 0.67 in | 1.5 - 1.7 cm • Upcycled Eco Gem repurposed from discarded glass bottles • Handmade in Los Angeles • Please allow 1-2 weeks for shipping as all pieces are made to order Please note each piece is individually handmade so size and color may slightly vary from the featured images.