Coach X Observed By Us

Heart Crossbody

$350.00

Buy Now Review It

At Coach

A special collection, Coach x Observed By Us celebrates the little things—both real and imagined—that give us joy. It combines our all-American attitude with the whimsical spirit of Observed By Us, a collaboration between artist Jessica Herschko and actress Kirsten Dunst. Featuring colorful, hand-drawn illustrations, each piece tells a story that imbues everyday subjects with a sense of wonder. Playfully romantic, this heart-shaped crossbody is a crushworthy bag. Crafted of buttery soft glovetanned leather detailed with our Signature hardware and their playful motifs, it’s ready for a day or night out with room for all the essentials. The imaginative story: She decides to have a picnic alone in a park and sees two horses, a barn owl, two gnomes, and a snail. She picks some wildflowers, flies her kite, and drinks blueberry ice tea. Ants find her pastry and eat it! About the creatives: Los Angeles-based artist Jessica Herschko creates whimsical illustrations inspired by the worldview of her grandparents, Holocaust survivors who immigrated to America with an open heart for a future full of light. In partnership with one of her best friends, actress Kirsten Dunst, whose life is filled with art and unique experiences, they transform clothing, accessories and spaces with their colorful art and aesthetic—a celebration of the beauty of everyday objects, experiences and the unexpected.