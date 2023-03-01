YESKIND

Heart Cord Organizer Earbud Holder

$10.99

PU leather [Perfect Design] Heart leather cord keeper gadget earbud case,Cute leather charging cord organizer earphones case holder,earbud clips,velcro cable ties,desk organizer, easily winds all kinds of cables and cords within seconds,headphone case organizer wire clip, power cord keeper and earbud cable management case cable management is the best choice tiny holiday gifts [Wide Application]: these PU leather cable straps are not only practical, but also fashion, convenient for you to organize earphone, charging cable or USB cable, suitable for working,travelling, home, school, office, etc. [Easy to Use] Earphone organizer can quickly roll cord on hand and put it in wrap organizer then buckle the button. When you want to release earbuds, just pull them gently to tangle-free. [Quality Material] Earphone cable straps organizers are made of selected PU leather, which are flexible, reusable, and can last for a long time; They are sturdy enough to keep your cable well and compact enough to fit in a pocket. [Multiple Colors]The earphone winder has 3 colors (Matcha Green/Pink/White) for your choice. Each color gives you a different cords classification and enriches your life. Useful cable organizer: These heart PU leather cable straps are practical and chic, sturdy and compact, help to organize your cable, And easy to fill it in your handbag or pocket wherever you go. Suitable for: A cable winder organizer provides a nice solution for organizing all kinds of cables, such as headphone cable, earphone cable, data cable, charging cable, USB cable, computer cables, electronic wires, and so on. Specification: Name: Headphone Wrap PU Leather Wire Organizer Material: PU leather Size: Opened cord snaps are 2.1X1.1 inches Colour: Matcha Green/Pink/White Package includes: 3 x Fastening cable organizer What you get: YESKIND is committed to providing all customers with higher quality products. 100% satisfactory shopping experience 12 Months full refund or free replacements 24H-Online Service Notes: Manual measurement, please allow slight errors on size. The color may exist a slight difference due to different screen displays.