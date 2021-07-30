Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Briogeo
Healthy Hair Wonders Set
$75.00
$49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Healthy Hair Wonders Set
Need a few alternatives?
Moroccanoil
Shampoo & Conditioner Set ($108 Value)
BUY
$73.00
Nordstrom
Oribe
Aprés Beach Wave And Shine Spray
BUY
C$55.00
Sephora
Oribe
Foundation Mist
BUY
C$40.00
Beauty Sense
Oribe
Crème For Style
BUY
C$22.00
Amazon
More from Briogeo
Briogeo
Farewell Frizz Smoothing Conditioner
BUY
$24.00
Briogeo
Briogeo
Healthy Hair Wonders Set
BUY
$49.00
Nordstrom
Briogeo
Briogeo Scalp Revival
BUY
$64.00
Mecca Cosmetica
Briogeo
Be Gentle, Be Kind Banana + Coconut Body Cream
BUY
$19.00
$26.00
Sephora
More from Hair Care
Moroccanoil
Shampoo & Conditioner Set ($108 Value)
BUY
$73.00
Nordstrom
Oribe
Aprés Beach Wave And Shine Spray
BUY
C$55.00
Sephora
Oribe
Foundation Mist
BUY
C$40.00
Beauty Sense
Oribe
Crème For Style
BUY
C$22.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted