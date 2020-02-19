Briogeo

Up your game and win great hair this season. Anyone can play and everyone can win with Healthy Hair Game - Briogeo's Winning All-Star Squad. The best seller-packed kit features full-sized and travel-size essentials that condition, cleanse and protect for healthier hair and enhanced scalp health. Healthy Hair Game - Briogeo's Winning All-Star Squad includes: Don't Despair, Repair™ Deep Conditioning Mask (8 oz): A deep conditioning hair mask for restoring brittle and weak hair.. Scalp Revival™ Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo (1 fl oz.): A soothing shampoo that supports scalp health.. Farewell Frizz™ Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray (0.75 fl. oz.): A lightweight leave-in conditioner spray that adds moisture to hair without weighing it down.. Farewell Frizz™ Blow Dry Perfection Heat Protectant Crème (0.75 fl. oz.): A heat protectant cream that smooths hair while enhancing shine.. Key Ingredients: Rosehip Oil: rich in essential fatty acids which are crucial in maintaining hair hydration and controlling frizz. Coconut Oil: moisturizes the scalp to prevent dryness and flakiness. Argan Oil: provides extensive conditioning, helps combat dryness and diminishes frizz. Vitamin E: softens the hair, provides essential healthy-hair nutrients and helps prevent breakage. Key Benefits: Moisturizes scalp . Conditions, hydrates and softens hair. Combats dryness and diminishes frizz.