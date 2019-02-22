Macadamia Natural Oil

Healing Oil Treatment 27ml

£9.99

Macadamia Natural Oil Healing Oil Treatment is a versatile curative hair oil ideal for all hair textures. Their restorative oil treatment is immediately absorbed into your hair and scalp, infusing moisture, softness, protection, and glow. Exceptionally helpful for hair in need of hydration. Key benefits: - Deep nourishment to detangle hair and banish frizz. - Quickly absorbed; staying lightweight and non-greasy. - Formulated to give ultra-smooth, manageable, and shiny hair. - Adds natural UV shield to prolong the life of colour treatments.