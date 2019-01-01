Balenciaga

Headscarf Crew Neck Sweater

$1395.00 $837.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

The French house of Balenciaga is known as a benchmark of uncompromising couture mastery. Taking the lead from the current streetwear obsession, this green virgin wool and velour Headscarf crew neck sweater from Balenciaga is the perfect hybrid sitting somewhere between refined chic and a urban hype aesthetic. Featuring long sleeves, a ribbed hem and cuffs, an oversized fit, a headscarf tie neck detail , a velour sheen finish and a torn detail rear hem.