Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFood & Drinks
Whimsy & Spice

Hazelnut Whiskey Sandwich Cookies

$11.50
At Mouth
"Warning: These are ultra rich, and we mean that in the best way possible. The thin cookies provide the perfect textural contrast to the soft, fudgy center, making for an addictive eating experience for anyone who loves a sweet snack."
Featured in 1 story
Adult Easter Basket Ingredients
by Elizabeth Buxton