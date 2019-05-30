Elevate your wardrobe with this women's Hazel maxi dress from TEXTILE. Made from a soft and lightweight woven knit fabric with just the right amount of stretch, this dress will keep you cozy without feeling stuffy or restrictive. A scoop neckline and tiered ruffles complete the look, while the full skirt and relaxed fit create a flowing silhouette that can flatter an assortment of body types. Available in an assortment of colors, it's a must-have for your wardrobe. Pair with heels and statement jewelry for a sleek and sophisticated ensemble, or with flats and a cropped sweater for a breezy outfit.