Black lace bra
ASIN:
B07MBFL9XZ
Date first listed on Amazon:
January 3, 2019
Average Customer Review:
/*
* Fix for UDP-1061. Average customer reviews has a small extra line on hover
* https://omni-grok.amazon.com/xref/src/appgroup/websiteTemplates/retail/SoftlinesDetailPageAssets/udp-intl-lock/src/legacy.css?indexName=WebsiteTemplates#40
*/
.noUnderline a:hover {
text-decoration: none;
}
Be the first to review this item
If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?