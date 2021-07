Hay

Hay | Flare Candleholder – Tinted Yellow Glass

£29.00

At Earl of East

Flare Candle Holder in Tinted Yellow Glass by HAY Coloured borosilicate glass with a ‘tinted’ rim creates an elegant and distinct design in HAY’s Flare Candleholder. The candleholders are available in a choice of colours. Fits a candle up to 2.2cm width. Dimensions: Ø11 X H7.5 Material: Tinted Yellow Borosilicate Glass