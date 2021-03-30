Hay

Hay – Doormat

£32.77 £26.88

At Connox

Reviews (4) Reviews 5 Stars (3) 4 Stars (1) 3 Stars (0) 2 Stars (0) 1 Stars (0) 4 reviews Good mat. Delivery has taken 6 months. 22/02/2021, Winnie F., Hay - Doormat, 50 x 70 cm, green Automatically translated from German Robust and well processed doormat. Clear recommendation. Delivery time does not go at all. I ordered the mat in March and got it in September. Actually, I was thinking of canceling it again but then I made a fun of it and wanted to know when it will be delivered. Great doormat 02/11/2020, Johanna B., Hay - Doormat, 50 x 70 cm, pink Automatically translated from German I like it even better live than on the Internet. I am very satisfied with the choice of the doormat. Great material and great colours. Can only recommend the purchase Great product 23/06/2020, Enrico M., Hay - Doormat, 50 x 70 cm, pink Automatically translated from German Absolutely beautiful and very high quality doormat. Ideal for our requirements in the entrance area. Our guests have already found something to please them. :) Top quality 07/05/2020, Beate W., Hay - Doormat, 50 x 70 cm, pink Automatically translated from German Very nice doormat, excellent workmanship. I ordered it in 2 colours, pink and yellow, the colours are rather muted and not so gaudy. Delivery as always super fast. Thanks Connox