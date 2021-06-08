Chillhouse

Have A Chill Night Body Oil

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Chillhouse

Restorative Body Oil Mist for every body A nightly body oil that encapsulates Blue Tansy, Calendula Officinalis and Vitamins F & E. Helping to soothe and calm your skin while promoting oxygen and blood flow. This body formula features sweet almond oil, natural extracts, blue tansy, and cedarwood to provide complex care through a single product-- minimizing your routine to maximize your rest. Benefits •Calendula Oil boosts blood flow and oxygen to rise to your skin's surface •Deeply penetrate skin to heal, calm and hydrate •Heal and encourage skin cell growth •Improve skin’s appearance •Tone and provide anti-inflammatory fighting agents