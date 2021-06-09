Chillhouse

Illuminating Body Oil Mist for every body A daily oil that is an antioxidant-rich blend with Vitamins A, B, C, and E, delivered through prickly pear, watermelon, and papaya seed oils to leave skin velvet soft with no residue. From hero ingredient Squalene to perk up your skin while deeply hydrating. With heavenly notes of Ylang Ylang, Patchouli and Calabrian Bergamot to have you walking anew. Benefits •Improve skin elasticity •Encourage cell regeneration •Soothe irritated skin •Seal in moisture •Brighten and perk up skin appearance