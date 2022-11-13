Monica Vinader

Havana Mini Friendship Chain Bracelet

$300.00

Buy Now Review It

At Monica Vinader

Details & Dimensions Total bracelet circumference adjustable up to 27.5cm Cord width 1.8mm, varies slightly Bar length 3.5cm, width 6mm Slider diameter 7mm, depth 5mm Product code - GP-BM-HAMI-NON About Vermeil Vermeil (noun) "ver·may" Monica pioneered this technique to create affordable, beautiful jewellery. Gold, of at least 2.5 microns, is layered on top of sterling silver to create a finish five times thicker than average gold plating, and far more durable.