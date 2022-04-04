Jayson Home

Havana Lamp

$375.00

While it may be small in size, there’s no way that our Havana Lamp could go unnoticed. This textural little table lamp is completely crafted from dried banana leaf fibers, from its classic tapered shade down to its simple, squatty base. Along with these good looks, its adjustable shade and two brightness settings also make it easy to adapt to any mood. Perfect for bringing vacation vibes to any space, we love Havana for a touch of earthy contrast on a living room end table or as a pair casting their glow on the nightstands in a boho-chic bedroom. •dried banana leaf fibers •metal frame •brown twisted cloth cord •inline on/off switch •requires 40W max/type E27 bulb Dimensions •12" diameter x 13.25"H •base: 8" diameter x 6.25"H •shade: 12" diameter x 5"H