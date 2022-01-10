Iles Formula

A protective finishing serum for a soft, silky look and feel. Protect, repair and strengthen with ILES FORMULA Haute Performance Finishing Serum. This lightweight yet effective hair serum will infuse all hair types with softness, strength and a silky, lustrous look and feel. Why Will I Love ILES FORMULA Haute Performance Finishing Serum? Protects against UV damage, humidity, chemical and environmental damage Adds smoothness and softness Leaves hair with volume and bounce Ideal for all hair types Strengthens hair Helps reduce colour fade Helps seal split ends Won’t flake Colour-safe Lightly scented with white flowers Paraben-free 200ml Infused with the finest hand-picked and custom-blended ingredients, including vitamins, silk, nut oils and ceramides, this serum gives hair intense nourishment and protection and damaging environmental aggressors. The finishing touch in the ILES FORMULA haircare routine, this serum helps to repair split ends, strengthens hair, protects against colour fade and gives hair a smooth finish full of volume and bounce. Fine hair will feel thicker and fuller, reducing the need for frequent washing and re-styling. Thick or coarse hair will feel more supple and pliable, helping it to hold it’s shape better once styled. How do I Use ILES FORMULA Haute Performance Finishing Serum? Smooth a small amount of damp or dry hair. Comb through for even distribution. Heat-style as usual or let air-dry. Ideal for reapplying on the second and third day after heat styling. Frizzy or curly hair types can use larger amounts of serum combed through the hair. Dry hair with a diffuser or leave to air-dry, being sure not to disturb the hair until dry. Curls will be beautifully defined and have a soft feel and reduced frizz. For oily hair, apply a small amount of serum to dry hair. For combination hair with greasy roots and dry ends, concentrate more serum on the drier areas and less on oily areas. Very dry or damaged hair will benefit the most for this product, adding the ILES FORMULA signature spun silk finish. Apply before and after drying and if needed, apply a small amount daily over the hair surface and ends.