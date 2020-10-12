Haus Laboratories

Rip Lip Liner

This creamy, high-pigment lip pencil balances precision with one-stroke, demi-matte payoff to slay your lip look every time. The comfortable, longwearing formula was made to outline with ease or fill in for all over color. CUTTING EDGE Extreme precision offers a defined application—keep your edge with a sharpenable tip. MAKE YOUR LOOK LAST Extend your lip life with creamy payoff that won’t skip, tug, or drag. FINISH IT OFF This longwearing, demi-matte coverage finishes strong with high-pigment payoff that holds on. RIP LIP LINER comes In: En Pointe - Peach Neutral Impeach (NEW) - Peach Beige Doll (NEW) - Petal Pink Ride - Mid-Tone Rose Arc - Dusty Rose Rule - Spiced Terracotta Myth - Mid-Tone Neutral Mauve Strip (NEW) - Vivid Coral Supermodel - True Red Punch (NEW) - Deep Rose Reign (NEW) - Magenta Berry Carve (NEW) - Purple Fuchsia Drag - Mid-Tone Plum Neat - Mahogany Brown Slayer - Deep Burgundy Wine Shank (NEW) - Blackberry Wine LONGWEARING WEIGHTLESS BUDGE-PROOF NO FEATHERING, SKIPPING, OR TUGGING Ingredients Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Synthetic Wax, Zeolite, Stearyl Dimethicone, Bis Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate 2, Mica, May Contain (+/ ): Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77891), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Red 7 (CI 15850), Red 6 (CI 15850), Yellow 6 Lake (CI 15985), Yellow 5 Lake (CI 19140), Blue 1 Lake (CI 42090), Red 21 (CI 45380), Red 22 Lake (CI 45380), Red 28 Lake (CI 45410), Red 30 (CI 73360), Bismuth Oxychloride (CI 77163), Black 2 (CI 77266 [nano]), Bronze Powder (CI 77400), Copper Powder (CI 77400), Manganese Violet (CI 77742), Zinc Oxide (CI 77947), Red 7 Lake (CI 15850) 0.046 oz / 1.3 g