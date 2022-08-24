Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
DUNE LONDON
Hartlyn, Camel, Ballerina Shoes
£65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dune London
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS DESIGN
Lively Slingback Ballet Flats In Beige And Black
BUY
$36.00
ASOS
Repetto
Camille Ballerinas
BUY
$525.00
SSENSE
FitFlop
Allegro Bow Leather Ballet Pumps
BUY
$189.95
The Iconic
Ballerette
Burgundy Leather Ballet Flats With Heel
BUY
£109.03
Ballerette
More from DUNE LONDON
DUNE LONDON
Dune London Laylow
BUY
€80.00
€120.00
Dune London
DUNE LONDON
Jaslyn Block Heeled Sandals
BUY
£90.00
Dune London
DUNE LONDON
Goldfinch Embroidered Loafers
BUY
£85.00
Dune London
DUNE LONDON
Padded Toe Post Flatform Sandals
BUY
£90.00
Dune London
More from Flats
Camper
Twins
BUY
£91.00
Camper
Labucq
Koko Moc Salvia
BUY
$460.00
Labucq
Charles & Keith
Buckled Chain-trim Loafers
BUY
$83.00
Charles & Keith
Gucci
Horsebit Leather Pumps
BUY
$1255.00
Farfetch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted